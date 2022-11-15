Poor deprived of govt schemes benefits before 2017, says UP CM Adityanath

Chief Minister on Tuesday said the poor and underprivileged remained deprived of benefits of government schemes before 2017 and the previous governments in the state divided the society to salvage "lost political ground" and increase their vote bank.

The BJP has been in power in since 2017. Adityanath took oath as the chief minister for the second consecutive term after the party won the Assembly polls held earlier this year.

"Their (previous governments) neglect reveals their real concern for the needy," Adityanath said at the 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony under the CM Awas Scheme where he distributed the first installment of flats to about 34,500 beneficiaries.

"Before 2017, even ambitious schemes like the PMAY remained ineffective in the state... the previous governments only divided the society for vote bank and never cared to provide benefits to the weaker sections, the CM was quoted as saying in an official release.

Under the state government scheme, the chief minister distributed Rs 143 crore as the first installment to the beneficiaries of 34,500 houses to be constructed at a cost of Rs 426.94 crore and also distributed keys to the beneficiaries of 39,000 houses constructed at a cost of Rs 478.49 crore.

"It is our good fortune that on the occasion of Tribal Pride Day today, gifts worth more than Rs 905 crore are being provided to the beneficiaries. Be it any government scheme, no one has been allowed to intervene. The process has been kept transparent, all middlemen have been eliminated. All benefits now directly reach the needy, he stressed.

"We ensured every beneficiary who remained deprived of benefits under the PMAY is provided shelter under the 'Mukhyamantri Awas Sceme', he said.

So far, 45 lakh poor people, including 27 lakh in rural and over 17 lakh in urban areas, have been provided homes under the PMAY scheme with utmost transparency, he added.

Asserting that due incompetent governments, welfare schemes become a medium of scams, Adityanath said, A government with positive intent ensures that every section benefits from its schemes. We provided toilets to over 1.63 crore families in the state, conducted fair surveys and provided houses, gas cylinders, health cover, and protection to daughters."



Even after 75 years of independence, people from the Musahar community were deprived of their rights, Adityanath said, adding that it was his government that gave them voting rights.

The government is working for the upliftment of about 54 communities that have remained underprivileged after independence, said the CM.

Mostly working as landless labourers, the Musahar community suffers from poverty, near-total illiteracy and lack of personal hygiene. Child marriages are rampant and school attendance is negligible.

Adityanath said, It is extremely important for the public to equally work hard for development. The government will continue to provide benefits, however, only with concerted efforts and dedication can a society progress as a whole.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)