Prez Murmu to attend Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas event on her 2-day visit to MP

President will take part in a 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' programme in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Tuesday during her two-day visit to the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

The Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act will also be officially implemented in the state on Tuesday, he said.

The government had last year declared November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' on the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda to remember the contribution of tribal freedom fighters.

The PESA Act was enacted by Parliament to ensure self-governance for people living in such areas and to prevent exploitation of tribal population with an active involvement of gram sabhas.

The Act gives special power to gram sabhas in scheduled areas, specially for management of natural resources.

Rules under the Act have been finalised and the legislation will be implemented in from Wednesday, an official said.

On Tuesday evening, President Murmu will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at the Raj Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal and virtually lay the foundation stones for projects of the Union ministries of Defence, Road Transport and Highways, another official said.

Under the Ministry of Defence, the President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will lay the foundation stone of Maximum Microbial Containment Laboratory (BSL-4) at the Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior, he said.

She will also lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of Ratapani-Obeidullaganj-Itarsi section of the Highway 46, a project being helmed by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the official said.

Murmu will also address a conference of women's self-help groups (SHGs) in Bhopal on Wednesday before returning to New Delhi, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)