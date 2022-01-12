Congress precipitating covid crisis with its 'Padayatra': Karnataka min

-
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday accused the Congress in Karnataka of precipitating the COVID crisis with their 'Walk for Water', demanding a balancing reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district.
"Not heeding calls to postpone the Padayatra programme, ostensibly undertaken to draw political mileage, the Congress leaders are precipitating the COVID crisis in the state," Jnanendra said in a statement. He criticised the adamant attitude of the Congress leaders for continuing their march and said the initial apprehension of the government about the Padayatra "is unfortunately coming true". "Because of this specific reasons, we had appealed to the Congress leaders to defer this event but it seems that Congress leaders are only concerned about taking political advantage and not about the public health," he said. According to Jnanendra, already several Congress leaders who had taken part in the 10-day event had tested positive for Covid-19 and got admitted to the hospital. Renewing his appeal to the Congress leaders to end their programme, Jnanendra said, "I hope the Congress leaders who were also in power in the past would act sensibly and responsibly and call off their programme." The Congress commenced its march from Mekedatu from January 9 demanding the balancing reservoir for complete utilisation of the Karnataka's share of Cauvery water to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and adjoining districts. The Tamil Nadu government has opposed the project saying that it will hamper their interest.
