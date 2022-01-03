T'gana BJP chief's arrest is glaring example of murder of democracy: Nadda

-
Reacting to arrest of party Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Monday said that it is another glaring example of the murder of democracy and constitutional rights by the state government.
In a statement, Nadda said that the manner in which Telangana police, under the pressure of the KCR Government, forcibly entered the office of the BJP state president on Sunday night and resorted to violence and lathicharge, thrashed and manhandled senior party leaders and workers, it is highly deplorable and condemnable.
"It is yet another glaring example of the murder of democracy and constitutional rights by the Telangana government. The BJP vehemently criticises and denounces this attack on the BJP leaders and karyakartas (workers)," he said.
Nadda mentioned that the teachers and employees of the Telangana state government had come to the office of Kumar at his Karimnagar Lok Sabha office to register their complaint against the KCR government passing the regressive Order No 317 against the teachers and employees. "Following all the Covid-appropriate protocols, Kumar ji along with BJP leaders and workers sat on a night-long vigil and fast to show his solidarity with the agitating teachers and employees at his office," Nadda further stated that the KCR government in Telangana was so scared of this peaceful protest by the BJP state president, party workers and aggrieved teachers and employees that it ordered the state police to launch an attack on the peaceful protest.
"This massive use of force and planned attack and violence against the BJP leaders, workers, teachers and employees is nothing but an act of political vendetta and political anarchy that is prevailing in Telangana," Nadda said.
Nadda claims that Telangana police first cut the iron gates of the office and then forcibly entered where the peaceful protest was going on. "Telangana police then launched a brutal attack on the BJP state president and other party workers, including women leaders and workers, and then arrested them," Nadda added
