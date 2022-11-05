JUST IN
'Nitish didn't allow road construction over shoe hurled at him 15 yrs ago'
Business Standard

Congress releases party manifesto for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls

The party has promised to implement the old pension scheme, 30 units of free power and Rs 10 crore 'StartUp fund' in each constituency.

Topics
Congress | Himachal Pradesh | bypoll

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The party has promised to implement the old pension scheme, 30 units of free power and Rs 10 crore 'StartUp fund' in each constituency.

Others present at the party's poll manifesto release included AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath.

Party's poll manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil said the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of people and not fulfilled the promises made five years ago.

"This is not just a poll manifesto but a document prepared for the development and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh," Shandil said.

The Congress is banking on anti-incumbency factor and urging voters not to reelect the BJP in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 13:11 IST

