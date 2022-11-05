Congress releases party manifesto for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
BJP learning from Chhattisgarh development model of Congress: CM Baghel
Chhattisgarh minister Deo's gaffe embarrasses Congress; BJP hits out at CM
Chhattisgarh emerging as world forum for tribals: CM Bhupesh Baghel
Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel takes dig on Centre over plunging rupee
A dog temple that draws visitors, even Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
-
The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
The party has promised to implement the old pension scheme, 30 units of free power and Rs 10 crore 'StartUp fund' in each constituency.
Others present at the party's poll manifesto release included AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath.
Party's poll manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil said the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of people and not fulfilled the promises made five years ago.
"This is not just a poll manifesto but a document prepared for the development and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh," Shandil said.
The Congress is banking on anti-incumbency factor and urging voters not to reelect the BJP in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 13:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU