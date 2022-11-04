AAP siphoning money meant for construction workers' welfare: Sambit Patra

-
The BJP on Friday accused the Delhi government of registering "bogus" construction workers and siphoning off money meant for them for AAP's party-related work.
In a joint conference with party MP Manoj Tiwari, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's intent and integrity was polluted.
Patra termed it the biggest corruption case in India as far as construction workers were concerned. He said three NGOs working for construction workers alleged massive corruption in their registration through proxies.
The BJP leader accused the Delhi govt of disbursing Rs 3,000 crore among "fake" construction workers.
Elaborating on the figures, Patra said between 2006 and 2021, over 13 lakh construction workers were registered under the Delhi government's labour department. Of these, over 9 lakh were registered between 2018 to 2021.
Patra said investigations had revealed 2 lakh fake registrations in Delhi. He alleged that 65,000 workers had the same mobile number while 15,700 had the same residential address in Delhi and the remaining 4,370 had the same permanent address.
However, none of these workers sharing the same temporary or permanent address are connected to each other, he said.
Patra accused the Delhi government of siphoning off money meant for the welfare of construction workers and spending it on AAP's party-related works.
First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 13:30 IST
