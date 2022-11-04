JUST IN
Scindia digs up Kejriwal's statements on stubble burning, says 'then do it'
Only propaganda, demand for special status not fulfilled, Bihar CM
Central govt responsible for stubble burning spike, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Sachin Pilot dubs PM praising Rajasthan CM as 'interesting development'
Delay, cost escalation in building EWS flats to be inaugurated by PM: Cong
Prez approves appointment of AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand as Delhi minister
Time to teach lesson to those who 'betrayed' Bhajan Lal: CM Khattar
Himachal CM ridicules Congress' 300 units of free electricity promise
AAP govt sends "Red Light On, Gaddi Off" file back again to L-G Saxena
J P Nadda begins whirlwind tour of Himachal for pro-incumbency votes
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
BJP's bid to loot votes in 2023 polls will be resisted: Manik Sarkar
Business Standard

AAP siphoning money meant for construction workers' welfare: Sambit Patra

In a joint conference with party MP Manoj Tiwari, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's intent and integrity was polluted

Topics
AAP | Sambit Patra | Bharatiya Janata Party

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sambit Patra
File Photo: Sambit Patra. (ANI)

The BJP on Friday accused the Delhi government of registering "bogus" construction workers and siphoning off money meant for them for AAP's party-related work.

In a joint conference with party MP Manoj Tiwari, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's intent and integrity was polluted.

Patra termed it the biggest corruption case in India as far as construction workers were concerned. He said three NGOs working for construction workers alleged massive corruption in their registration through proxies.

The BJP leader accused the Delhi govt of disbursing Rs 3,000 crore among "fake" construction workers.

Elaborating on the figures, Patra said between 2006 and 2021, over 13 lakh construction workers were registered under the Delhi government's labour department. Of these, over 9 lakh were registered between 2018 to 2021.

Patra said investigations had revealed 2 lakh fake registrations in Delhi. He alleged that 65,000 workers had the same mobile number while 15,700 had the same residential address in Delhi and the remaining 4,370 had the same permanent address.

However, none of these workers sharing the same temporary or permanent address are connected to each other, he said.

Patra accused the Delhi government of siphoning off money meant for the welfare of construction workers and spending it on AAP's party-related works.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AAP

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 13:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU