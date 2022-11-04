Haryana govt will promote research for agricultural development: CM Khattar

Chief Minister on Friday said that with the changing nature of traditional farming, peasants can earn more income by adopting new technologies in the sector.

With this objective, the government is taking concrete steps for promoting research in the sector, which will prove beneficial in the economic upliftment of the farmers, Khattar said.

He was interacting with the and agricultural experts after inaugurating Dhanuka Agritech Research and Technology Center at village Sihol in Palwal district, an official statement said here.

The chief minister said that today two big projects are dedicated to Palwal district, of which one project is for water conservation and the other project will motivate the towards farming with new technology.

The company Dhanuka is working in the interest of the farmers, which will definitely increase the income of the farmers, he added.

Peasants were not aware of new technologies earlier. But now, the time has come to make a shift as per the changing environment, and for this, there is a dire need to conduct research in the sector, Khattar noted.

Congratulating the Dhanuka management for the new Research and Development Centre, the chief minister said that all necessary facilities and cooperation would be provided by the government.

He said that the quality of food grain is declining due to the excessive use of pesticides. Research centres play a pivotal role to deal with this issue.

In this newly built research centre, 11 types of laboratories related to agriculture have been built, through which will be helped in cultivating improved varieties. The farmers will get benefit from this training centre, he noted.

The chief minister also said the government is encouraging farmers to adopt horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry and other alternate farming methods.

The state government is working on the "3Rs"-which is "Reduce, Recycle and Reuse" principle for water management.

"Positive steps are being taken in the direction of water conservation by formulating a Policy for Treated Waste Water," Khattar later said at another event after inaugurating the Daiki Axis factory in village Devli at Palwal district on Friday.

During this, he also inquired about the technology being used by the company for water management. An MoU was also signed between Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Dudhola and the company for improving the skills of the students.

The newly inaugurated plant, which has been set up with an investment of Rs 200 crore, would prove to be an important step in the development of the region besides becoming a partner in the direction of water conservation, the chief minister said.

He also informed that in the coming five years, this company will invest about Rs 800 crore and provide employment to about 4,000 people.

"Through new technology, we are working to reuse treated water. So far 200 Sewage Treatment Plants have been set up in and about 700 cusecs of water are being reused from them," the chief minister said.

Many water cleaning and reusing projects will be started in collaboration with this company, said Khattar.

