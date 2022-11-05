HP Assembly polls an election for protection of your rights: J P Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Friday called the upcoming Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh as the elections of "protection of rights".

While addressing the public, the President said, "I would like to thank all the people for the warm reception I have received from them. It clearly shows that the public is with us."

He further said that the election is an election of "protection of rights".

"This election is the election of protection of your rights. You have to decide who you want to give right. To those who have done nothing for you or those who have fought for you and protected your interests," he said.

He further emphasised that has carried out great development in the state as well as in the country.

" connects with people through development. Whether it is the vaccine production during COVID, digital transactions to infrastructural development, the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi has delivered on every front. Now, the people of Shimla and Himachal need not go anywhere for getting the services they need," he further said.

Earlier today, the BJP President also held a road show in Shimla.

Earlier on Wednesday, he urged voters to form a BJP government in the state again.

"Mitti Ka Haq Ada Karna Hoga," (People of the state have to pay back to their land), Nadda had said.

The BJP chief was addressing a public rally at Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the state polls.

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12. Gujarat will also go to polls on December on December 1 and 5.

The counting for both the elections will take place on December 8.

In the previous election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 44 seats while Congress won 21 seats in Himachal Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)