JUST IN
Congress urges EC to declare Himachal assembly schedule, accuses BJP
Kejriwal hits out at L-G Saxena, says BJP destroying lives of Delhiites
AAP minister's presence at conversion event sparks row, BJP seeks removal
Thousands of crores spent on media to shape me wrong: Rahul Gandhi
'Tharoor's appeal goes beyond Congress, party needs reformist thinking'
Take cognizance of Sisodia's 'baseless' letter: Delhi L-G tells Kejriwal
Bihar govt nefarious coalition of casteist, undesirable elements: UP BJP
Have asked Yogi to develop part of JP's village falling in UP: Nitish
BJP slams AAP govt over stubble burning in Punjab, tweets pictures
UP: Portion of Purvanchal Expressway caves in, Congress lashes out
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Kejriwal hits out at L-G Saxena, says BJP destroying lives of Delhiites
Bengal police grill Adhikari's brother over 'irregularities' in civic body
Business Standard

Congress urges EC to declare Himachal assembly schedule, accuses BJP

The Congress on Saturday urged the Election Commission to immediately declare the election schedule for Himachal Pradesh Assembly so that the model code of conduct comes into effect

Topics
Congress | Election Commission | Himachal Pradesh elections

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Congress flag
Photo: Shutterstock

The Congress on Saturday urged the Election Commission to immediately declare the election schedule for Himachal Pradesh Assembly so that the model code of conduct comes into effect, as it accused the ruling BJP of misusing state funds and machinery.

The state Congress also sought a ban on 'Amritmahotsav' functions in Himachal Pradesh.

Just about two months are left for the tenure of the BJP government in the state but the BJP is openly misusing power and government machinery for political gains, Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh alleged in a statement.

She alleged "crores of rupees" in government expenditure was being made for hosting BJP central ministers and leaders.

The EC should take cognisance of this and immediately stop the misuse of government money and machinery, she said and urged the poll panel to declare the dates for Assembly elections in the state and implement the model code of conduct immediately.

"The BJP in the state is openly using party banners in government functions being held in the name of Amritmahotsav," she alleged.

Pratibha Singh also demanded that voting should be held simultaneously in the high reaches of the state, including the tribal districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, before the possible snowfall.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Congress

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 18:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU