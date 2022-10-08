Take cognizance of Sisodia's 'baseless' letter: Delhi L-G tells Kejriwal

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has asked Chief Minister to take cognizance of the "baseless" letter written by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, as well as "misleading" statements made by other AAP leaders.

In a letter to Kejriwal on Friday, the L-G said: "Please take cognizance the baseless letter of Deputy Chief Minister and the misleading statements made by many leaders of your party. I am sorry that apart from crossing all limits of dignity, you and your allies are constantly running away from your constitutional duties and responsibilities of governance.

"It is a matter of regret that when I, while discharging my constitutional responsibilities, is making you aware of these shortcomings and request to redress, you and your colleagues did not respond to those subjects, and not only misled the public on the issues, rather habitually make false personal accusations.

"I would like to remind you that the subjects which were conveyed to you in writing by me were all issues related to the wellbeing and good governance of the common citizens of . Needless to say, that it is my duty as the Constitutional Guardian of to always be available to the citizens and try to suitably address the problems and grievances brought before me by them."

Elaborating on the total 11 issue, Saxena underlined in his letter that "all these works are directly related to you and the departments under you. Sadly, instead of taking satisfactory action or giving proper answers on all these issues, you and your party members have resorted to every such means to level highly objectionable, unsubstantiated and false allegations against the person who brought out the mistakes and shortcomings so that the attention could be diverted from the issues".

"In the same series, I have immediately addressed the allegations levelled against the MCD by Deputy Chief Minister and your other colleagues in the matter of toll tax. Taking cognizance, a detailed report was called for from the concerned officers on the facts related to this matter. It is learned from perusal of the factual report summoned by me that for non-deposit of amount in time, the corporation has cancelled the contract by taking action against the agency as per rules. Necessary action is also being taken to recover the pending dues against the agency. It has also been informed that many cases related to this matter are pending in the Supreme Court, High Court, Delhi, High Court, Bombay, National Company Law Tribunal and District Court, Tis Hazari, .

"I would like to reiterate that I or the people of Delhi have not yet received any satisfactory reply from you on the matters relating to the lives of common people. I hope that you will accept this message of mine in true sense, as the 'Letter of Duty', which you are calling the 'Love Letter' from the Guardian of Delhi, and will imbibe the expressions and advice indicated and implied in it. In the end I would like to reiterate that my commitment is only and only towards the Constitution of India and the people of Delhi and I will continue to work with this inspiration," he concluded.

