'Bheek' remarks: Strip Kangana of all national awards, demands Shiv Sena

-
ALSO READ
I-Day LIVE: Delhi CM announces 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' for govt schools
Will not accept such remarks: Arvind Sawant on Shiv Sena Bhavan remark
Rane disrespected PM's directives on 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra': Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena to contest UP elections, will field candidates for all 403 seats
Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and more receive Padma Shri awards
-
The Shiv Sena on Saturday demanded that actor Kangana Ranaut be stripped of all her national awards over her comments that what India achieved in 1947 was "bheek" (alms) and the real freedom was attained only in 2014 when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, which it said amounted to "treason".
The editorial in Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the country will never tolerate such insult to Independence which was attained through blood, sweat, tears and the sacrifice made by countless Indians.
"The Modi government should strip Kangana of all her national awards," the Sena said.
Taking potshots at BJP, Sena said Ranaut's comments have exposed its "fake nationalism".
"Nobody had insulted India's freedom fighters in such a manner before Kangana. Recently she was honoured with the Padma Shri award which had earlier been conferred to freedom fighters. It is unfortunate that Kangana was honoured with the same award," the editorial said.
Referring to Ranaut's comments, the Sena said the actress' "present political ancestors" were nowhere in the scene during the process of the county's freedom struggle.
"Our freedom was achieved through blood, sweat, tears and the sacrifice made by countless people of India. Calling it 'bheek' is a case of treason," the Sena said, adding that the "statue of Sardar Patel (the first home minister of India) must be crying after hearing these comments".
Though BJP MP Varun Gandhi and actor Anupam Kher have criticised Ranaut where are the staunch nationalists of BJP, the Sena asked.
The Shiv Sena, a former ally of the BJP, currently heads the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU