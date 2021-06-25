CWC member backs Shiv Sena's pitch for Rahul Gandhi & Pawar joining hands

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Working Committee (CWC) member Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday backed the Shiv Sena's pitch for his party leader joining hands with NCP chief to align all opposition parties together to take on the ruling BJP at the Centre, and said it's necessary.

Rao, who is All India Committee (AICC) incharge of Goa, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said he is sure that Gandhi and Pawar would be in touch to take the matter forward.

"The and NCP have been in alliance in Maharashtra for more than 20 years. So, there is a good bond between us, and I am sure they (Gandhi and Pawar) will work it out", Rao, a former Karnataka Minister, told P T I here.

"It is necessary and I am sure there is a conversation happening already.

I welcome whatever has said. It's a good suggestion," added Rao, a former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President and son of former Chief Minister late R Gundu Rao.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said on Thursday: " should join hands with (Sharad) Pawar to align all opposition parties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)