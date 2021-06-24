Rahul should join hands with Pawar to bring Oppn parties together: Sena

-
ALSO READ
Nothing mysterious about Sharad Pawar-Fadnavis meeting: Sena
NCP chief Sharad Pawar undergoes gall bladder surgery in Mumbai
Sharad Pawar calls opposition meeting on Tuesday, excludes Congress
Pawar may have advised Fadnavis on oppn leader's role: Sanjay Raut
No one should play spoilsport in coalition a govt, says Ajit Pawar
-
The Shiv Sena on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should join hands with NCP chief Pawar to align all opposition parties together to take on the ruling BJP at the Centre.
"Gandhi attacks the Centre and its policies regularly, but that is on Twitter," an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.
The Sena, which shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, further claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's body language has changed.
"He knows the situation in the country has gone out of his hands. Despite people's anger, the BJP and the government have confidence that they face no threat because of the weak and disjointed opposition," it said.
Pawar on Tuesday hosted a meeting of leaders of eight opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Samajwadi Party, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Left at his residence in Delhi, amid heightened speculation about the possibility of a third front against the BJP.
However, leaders who took part in that discussions asserted it was a "non-political" meeting of like-minded individuals by Rashtriya Manch that was floated by former finance minister and TMC vice-president Yashwant Sinha along with others.
The Sena editorial on Thursday said, "Rahul Gandhi should join hands with Pawar to align all opposition parties."
The tea party of opposition leaders should have been organised by Gandhi, it opined.
"Sharad Pawar can bring all opposition parties together. But then, there is a question of leadership. If we expect the Congress to take the lead, the party is itself without a national president," the Sena said.
There is an outfit called the UPA (United Progressive Alliance-led by Congress), but does the country have a strong and organised opposition? This question is still pending, it said.
"The tea party of Rashtriya Manch at Sharad Pawar's Delhi home showed the exact status of the opposition," it said in sarcastic remarks.
The two-and-a-half-hour meeting yielded nothing, despite being hyped by the media, the Marathi daily said.
"The (meeting) organisers said the government had no vision to solve several pressing issues being faced the country and Rashtriya Manch will provide that to the government. Because of the meeting, it came to light that there is an organisation called Rashtriya Manch founded by Yashwant Sinha," it remarked.
All those who gathered at the meeting were the ones who "prioritise discussion and debate over political action", it claimed.
The editorial further said there should be deliberation first on whether the opposition should come together only on one criteria - of opposing the BJP and Modi.
"The mountain of challenges faced by the country today is the legacy of the present government. What does the alternate leadership think about these problems?" the Sena sought to know.
A strong opposition is the need of parliamentary democracy. But, such an opposition is "non-existent" at the national level, it said, while noting that several regional parties have stood up against the BJP and defeated it in polls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU