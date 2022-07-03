Days after bypoll jolt, SP dissolves all national and state exec bodies

-
ALSO READ
SP dissolves all national, state exec bodies, retains party's UP chief
Rajinder Nagar bypoll: 32 candidates, including 7 independents, file papers
Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Cong candidate files complaint against AAP nominee
YSRC wins Atmakuru seat by 82,888 votes in Andhra Assembly bypoll
Punjab: Raghav Chadha reveals reason behind AAP's loss in Sangrur bypoll
-
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Sunday dissolved the party's all national, state and district executive bodies including the youth and the women's wing, days after the SP lost two Lok Sabha seats considered its bastions to the BJP in bypolls.
Though the party has not given any reason for the decision, which comes into effect immediately, it is seen as an attempt to revamp the organisation after the drubbing on Rampur and Azamgarh seats.
The SP's Uttar Pradesh president Naresh Uttam will, however, continue to remain in his position, the party said.
In a tweet, the SP said Yadav has dissolved the national, state and districts units of all party cells including the youth and women wings. "He has also dissolved the national, state and district executives."
A senior SP leader said, "The party is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the focus is to strengthen the organisation to take on the BJP with full force."
The BJP on the other hand said it was the SP's internal matter, but asked why Yadav did not take the responsibility himself.
"The party should tell people why it lost elections under Akhilesh Yadav. Why Yadav himself did not take responsibility for the defeats," BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi said.
"The SP lost Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019 and assembly elections in 2017 and 2022 under Akhilesh Yadav. He should also take the responsibility," Tripathi said.
Azamgarh and Rampur, Lok Sbha seats considered the SP's pocket boroughs owing to their caste and religious compositions, went to bypolls recently after they were vacated by Yadav and senior leader Azam Khan. The BJP came out as victorious.
Analysts put it down to the failure of the SP's time-tested MY (Muslim-Yadav) against the BJP's MY (Modi-Yogi) phenomenon. The SP has, however, attributed its defeat to the alleged misuse of official machinery.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU