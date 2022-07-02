Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar, BJP over Bihar's law and order situation

RJD leader on Friday attacked the government over the law and order situation in .

In a Facebook post, he said that leaders including Deputy Chief Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs are not safe under the government, and the situation has reached such an extent that they do not believe state police would provide security to them and hence, were given central paramilitary force cover.

"If the Deputy Chief Minister, MPs, MLAs and MLCs are not feeling secure with their own government, how could they provide security to the common people of The leaders are making themselves secure on the money of taxpayers. This is the real sacrifice of leaders," said.

Noting that the NDA leaders talked about 'Susashan' (good governance) during elections, but once the polls get over, they start taking potshots at each other and using abusive words on each other, he said that now, they have taken central paramilitary forces security.

"Central government should explain the reasons why it has given Y-category security to one dozen BJP leaders who are also in the ruling party. The BJP leaders spoke about the 'jungle raj' of the RJD. The BJP, which is part of government for 17 years, is running 'Mahajungle Raj' and 'Rakshas Raj' in . Hence, they are not secure with their own government," said.

Y-category security has been given to 10 BJP leaders including its state President Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and 7 other s in wake of the Agnipath protests when mobs attacked their properties. Jaiswal, in particular, was furious and alleged that the Bihar Police had deliberately not given security to BJP leaders.

--IANS

ajk/vd

