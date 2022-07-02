Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar, BJP over Bihar's law and order situation

-
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday attacked the Nitish Kumar government over the law and order situation in Bihar.
In a Facebook post, he said that BJP leaders including Deputy Chief Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs are not safe under the Nitish Kumar government, and the situation has reached such an extent that they do not believe state police would provide security to them and hence, were given central paramilitary force cover.
"If the Deputy Chief Minister, MPs, MLAs and MLCs are not feeling secure with their own government, how could they provide security to the common people of Bihar? The BJP leaders are making themselves secure on the money of taxpayers. This is the real sacrifice of BJP leaders," Tejashwi Yadav said.
Noting that the NDA leaders talked about 'Susashan' (good governance) during elections, but once the polls get over, they start taking potshots at each other and using abusive words on each other, he said that now, they have taken central paramilitary forces security.
"Central government should explain the reasons why it has given Y-category security to one dozen BJP leaders who are also in the ruling party. The BJP leaders spoke about the 'jungle raj' of the RJD. The BJP, which is part of Nitish Kumar government for 17 years, is running 'Mahajungle Raj' and 'Rakshas Raj' in Bihar. Hence, they are not secure with their own government," Tejashwi Yadav said.
Y-category security has been given to 10 BJP leaders including its state President Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and 7 other s in wake of the Agnipath protests when mobs attacked their properties. Jaiswal, in particular, was furious and alleged that the Bihar Police had deliberately not given security to BJP leaders.
