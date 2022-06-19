Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Cong candidate files complaint against AAP nominee

-
ALSO READ
Rajinder Nagar bypoll: 32 candidates, including 7 independents, file papers
Delhi bypoll: Hectic lobbying in BJP for ticket from Rajinder Nagar seat
Delhi govt announces dry days in Rajinder Nagar constituency for bypoll
Over 1.64 lakh voters, Rajinder Nagar poll to be made accessible: Delhi CEO
Sangrur bypoll: Congress fields Dalvir Singh Goldy, BJP names Kewal Dhillon
-
The Congress candidate for the Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll in Delhi, Prem Lata, has filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against AAP nominee Durgesh Pathak for "using money power" during campaigning.
Lata alleged that Pathak and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are resorting to "lies, using money power and misusing the official machinery" to "influence" and "mislead" the voters.
"The AAP candidate has been openly violating the Model Code of Conduct as Kejriwal has put the official machinery for his campaigning. Money is being squandered like water, though people are thirsting for drinking water in Rajinder Nagar," she alleged.
However, the Congress candidate also claimed that the voters are coming out in large numbers in support of her party.
Lata has been carrying out a door-to-door campaign. She interacted with people in C Block of Naraina village and held a corner meeting at the Swadeshi Lal Chowk on Saturday.
"The voters are fed up with the negligence shown by both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for years. I have complained to the EC about the AAP's unfair tactics to influence the voters with various inducements," she said.
The Congress candidate flagged water shortage, garbage, damaged roads and water-logging as some of the concerns of the voters of the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency, and said she would focus on these issues if given a chance.
Voting for the bypoll will be held on June 23 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 26.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU