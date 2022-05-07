Deepender Hooda slams Centre, AAP for using cops to settle political scores

-
Sharply reacting to the Punjab police action on BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Saturday slammed the Centre and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, stating that police should not be used for settling political scores.
He also suggested the Centre and AAP government in Punjab to focus on the law and order situation in the state.
"The police should not be used to settle political scores. The police of three states were involved. There should be tolerance. A similar case happened with Jignesh Mevani in Assam," Hooda told ANI.
Notably, Bagga reached his residence in Delhi on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday after he was detained by Punjab Police in the national capital yesterday following which he claimed that the Punjab police had barged into his home in large numbers and arrested him "as they do it with a terrorist".
Meanwhile, Hooda also took a swipe at the Centre over the LPG price hike. The Congress leader said that instead of race over the development, there should be a race "among the commodity over inflation".
"It was expected that development will take place but now the race is for inflation among the commodities. It appears that LPG is winning this race. Salaries of employees should also increase. Economic policy is the government's responsibility," he said.
Notably, the price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been increased by Rs 50. With the latest revision, domestic LPG cylinders will retail at Rs 999.50 in Delhi.
