Uttarakhand Congress leader Jot Singh Bisht resigns amid feud, joins AAP

-
ALSO READ
Cong MP should come to Delhi, learn how to run corruption-free govt: AAP
Nearly 70% contribution of auto drivers behind AAP in Delhi : Kejriwal
AAP MP Mann claims BJP leader offered money, cabinet berth to join party
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann to take oath alone on Wednesday: Report
AAP will form government in K'taka like it did in Delhi, Punjab: Kejriwal
-
Uttarakhand Congress vice president Jot Singh Bisht resigned from the party on Friday citing factional feud, and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Bisht, who was the Congress candidate from the Dhanaulti constituency in the recent assembly elections, said factional feud within the Congress was severe and there was no sign of it ending. "In view of this, I have left the party," he said.
Praising AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said he will work towards strengthening the AAP and help bring it to power in the hill state in the next assembly elections in 2027.
Congress general secretary and former chief minister Harish Rawat has requested Bisht to rethink his decision and promised necessary changes in the party organisation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU