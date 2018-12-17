JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after ruckus over Rafale deal, Cauvery
Business Standard

Delhi BJP leader on hunger strike to protest Kamal Nath's nomination as CM

Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga started his hunger strike at Tilak Nagar in west Delhi where several families affected in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots live

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi flanked by Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia (L) and Kamal Nath pose for photos after a meeting, in New Delhi, Thursday | Photo: PTI
Congress President Rahul Gandhi flanked by Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia (L) and Kamal Nath pose for photos after a meeting, in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

A Delhi BJP leader Monday sat on an indefinite hunger strike against Kamal Nath being nominated for the CM's post in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that the Congress leader was involved in the anti-Sikh riots.

Nath will be sworn in as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga started his hunger strike at Tilak Nagar in west Delhi where several families affected in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots live.

Protesting the Congress's move in selecting Nath for the chief minister's post, he said, "I am sitting on an indefinite hunger strike against Rahul Gandhi's decision to nominate him as CM. He (Nath) is the same person who was involved in the riots against Sikhs in Delhi."

He said his hunger strike will continue till Nath is replaced by someone else as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Several BJP leaders are supporting Bagga's protest.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said the Congress has "hurt" Sikh sentiments by appointing Nath as chief minister.
First Published: Mon, December 17 2018. 12:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements