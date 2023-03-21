Delhi excise policy case: Kavitha appears before ED for questioning

BRS leader K Kavitha Tuesday said she was submitting the phones used by her so far to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as she appeared for questioning before the agency in the excise policy linked money laundering case. In a letter to the ED, the 44-year-old MLC daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said “These phones are submitted without prejudice to my right and contentions and larger contentions whether a woman's phone can be intruded, in the teeth of her right to privacy”.

