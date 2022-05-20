Delhi govt to redevelop 27 industrial areas for employment generation

-
ALSO READ
Blackstone invests over Rs 50 cr to redevelop a mile road stretch in Mumbai
Chhattisgarh to generate 1.2-1.5 million employment opportunities
Over 18 lakh tuberculosis cases notified in 2020, says Mansukh Mandaviya
US federal agency opens probe into Tesla for workplace discrimination
Taliban hopes to create jobs in Afghanistan with development projects
-
The Kejriwal government will redevelop 27 notified industrial areas of Delhi to create employment opportunities for lakhs of people, an official statement said on Friday.
The Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) will prepare layout plans for the 27 notified (non-confirming) industrial areas, it said.
The Delhi government had announced the redevelopment of 25 non-confirming industrial areas to create jobs in its 'Rozgar Budget' for 2022-23, in which two more have been added now, officials said.
"Redevelopment of the notified industrial areas was a long-standing demand and the Kejriwal government's initiative will help provide employment to lakhs of youngsters," Industries Minister Satyendar Jain said after meeting with representatives of industrial area associations.
All facilities will be made available in various notified industrial areas, including Anand Parvat, Shahdara, Samaypur Badli, Jawahar Nagar and Sultanpur Majra, the statement said.
"The Delhi government is committed to promoting industrial development and ease of doing business," Jain said.
The DSIIDC will appoint a consultant firm for preparing a layout of the notified industrial areas, the statement said.
A separate budget provision has also been made by the government for the redevelopment of these industrial areas.
The expenditure on the consultants preparing the layout will be split on a 50-50 basis between the Delhi government and the industrial associations, the statement said.
The notified industrial areas will be redeveloped in the next five years to generate employment opportunities for people in the capital.
Sewage, general waste treatment plants, drinking water supply, industrial waste disposal systems, and roads will be improved under the redevelopment plan. Processing centres, accredited test labs, training centres, business convention centres, raw-material banks, and logistics centres will also be set up there, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU