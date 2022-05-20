Delhi govt to redevelop 27 industrial areas for employment generation

The Kejriwal government will redevelop 27 notified industrial areas of Delhi to create employment opportunities for lakhs of people, an official statement said on Friday.

The Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) will prepare layout plans for the 27 notified (non-confirming) industrial areas, it said.

The had announced the redevelopment of 25 non-confirming industrial areas to create jobs in its 'Rozgar Budget' for 2022-23, in which two more have been added now, officials said.

"Redevelopment of the notified industrial areas was a long-standing demand and the Kejriwal government's initiative will help provide employment to lakhs of youngsters," Industries Minister Satyendar Jain said after meeting with representatives of industrial area associations.

All facilities will be made available in various notified industrial areas, including Anand Parvat, Shahdara, Samaypur Badli, Jawahar Nagar and Sultanpur Majra, the statement said.

"The is committed to promoting industrial development and ease of doing business," Jain said.

The DSIIDC will appoint a consultant firm for preparing a layout of the notified industrial areas, the statement said.

A separate budget provision has also been made by the government for the redevelopment of these industrial areas.

The expenditure on the consultants preparing the layout will be split on a 50-50 basis between the and the industrial associations, the statement said.

The notified industrial areas will be redeveloped in the next five years to generate employment opportunities for people in the capital.

Sewage, general waste treatment plants, drinking water supply, industrial waste disposal systems, and roads will be improved under the redevelopment plan. Processing centres, accredited test labs, training centres, business convention centres, raw-material banks, and logistics centres will also be set up there, it said.

