Taliban hopes to create jobs in Afghanistan with development projects

Afghanistan's Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs on Thursday said that efforts are underway to decrease the rate of unemployment in the troubled country by creating employment opportunities through projects including Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI).
Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Mawlavi Makhdoom Abdul Salam Sadat in a meeting with directors of the ministry said that "employment opportunities will be created through projects including TAPI and Qush Tepae Canal projects", Ariana News reported.
"Efforts are underway to decrease the rate of unemployment and create employment opportunities. [I order] directors of the ministry to try honestly to create employment opportunities," said the ministry's statement, according to Ariana News.
This comes after the unemployed rate in the country spiked considerably after the fall of the previous government and the withdrawal of foreign troops in August last year.
"I was a street vendor, but we face a lack of work; we call on the government to provide employment opportunities," Ariana News quoted Muharram, a resident of Kabul as saying.
"I am not optimistic, but the government should pay attention to the poor people," said Gullam Mohammad, another Kabul resident.
The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban caused not only a political crisis in the country but also uncertainty in business and unemployment.
The private sectors were "hit hard" as the businesses were halted and put to uncertainty, according to the latest survey conducted by the World Bank, reported Khaama Press.
Due to a shortage in sales, private companies have laid off more than half of their employees on average, rising concern about the unemployment rate in the country.
