Business Standard

Delhi LG approves Feb 16 for convening of MCD House for mayor poll

Delhi LG VK Saxena has given his nod for convening the next session of the MCD House on February 16 for election to the post of mayor

Topics
Delhi | Delhi municipal elections | Aam Aadmi Party

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Delhi LG VK Saxena has given his nod for convening the next session of the MCD House on February 16 for election to the post of mayor, official sources said on Sunday.

The government had sent the proposal to hold the House session on February 16 and Saxena has accepted it, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 11:01 IST

