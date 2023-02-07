JUST IN
First bring together Raj Congress leaders, then talk of uniting India: BJP
BJP protests outside AAP headquarters over delay in Mayoral election

The newly elected municipal councilors of Delhi BJP staged a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party's headquarters over delay in the elections of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members

Topics
Delhi | Bharatiya Janata Party | Aam Aadmi Party

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The newly elected municipal councilors of Delhi BJP on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party's headquarters over delay in the elections of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members.

The demonstration was led by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma, MLA Anil Bajpai etc. State General Secretary Harsh Malhotra also took part in the demonstration.

BJP's mayor candidate Rekha Gupta, deputy mayor candidate Kamal Bagdi and standing committee candidates Kamaljit Sehrawat, Gajendra Daral and Pankaj Luthra, including all the newly elected councillors, district presidents and key workers participated in the protest.

On the occasion, Virendra Sachdeva said that Aam Aadmi Party has resorted to hooliganism during the mayor's election.

Sachdeva warned Kejriwal that the AAP would have to give up hooliganism as the BJP could no longer see Delhi being ruined. "BJP will continue to fight for getting Delhi its mayor," he added.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal, his party councillors create ruckus only when they come into the corporation House for the election of mayor. He said that Kejriwal's habit of misleading the people of Delhi has become old and now the public has understood what detour Kejriwal is taking to destroy Delhi.

Ramesh Bidhuri alleged that Kejriwal took money from the corporation candidates during the elections for giving tickets.

MP Parvesh Verma said that it is our endeavour that Delhi gets a new mayor, but it is unfortunate that even after getting more number of seats, Aam Aadmi Party has not yet got a mayor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 20:27 IST

