Droupadi Murmu visits Patna to seek support in presidential election

-
ALSO READ
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
Droupadi Murmu meets JMM, NDA leaders, seeks support for prez poll
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today
BSP extends support to the BJP-led NDA's Prez candidate Droupadi Murmu
Murmu to visit Ranchi today to seek support for candidature in prez poll
-
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu reached Patna on Tuesday morning to seek support for the July 18 election.
She landed at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport at 11.13 am in a special aircraft.
Murmu will visit the state BJP office, and also meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the tour.
"Later, she would go to a hotel near Gandhi Maidan where she would meet senior leaders of all NDA constituents, including the MPs and MLAs, and appeal for their support in the election," a BJP leader said.
She is scheduled to fly out of Patna in the afternoon to reach Agartala via Guwahati, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU