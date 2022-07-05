Droupadi Murmu visits Patna to seek support in presidential election

NDA presidential candidate reached on Tuesday morning to seek support for the July 18 election.

She landed at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport at 11.13 am in a special aircraft.

Murmu will visit the state BJP office, and also meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the tour.

"Later, she would go to a hotel near Gandhi Maidan where she would meet senior leaders of all NDA constituents, including the MPs and MLAs, and appeal for their support in the election," a BJP leader said.

She is scheduled to fly out of in the afternoon to reach Agartala via Guwahati, he said.

