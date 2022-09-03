Dynasty politics by Congress caused great loss to country: Javadekar

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi has purified politics by freeing it from disease of dynasty: Naqvi
PM Modi lashes out at Telangana govt for promoting political dynasty
Historians gave prominence to Mughals, not to Pandyas, Mauryas: Amit Shah
Sri Lanka's fallen Rajapaksa dynasty is already planning its next comeback
Voters have responded to PM Modi's appeal to reject dynasty politics: BJP
-
Former Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Saturday targeted the Congress, saying the dynasty politics by it has caused a great loss to the country.
In an apparent reference to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, he said both mother-son duo has been running the party.
"Have there been elections held," he asked raising a question over the selection of the party president.
"Look at our party, be it PM Modi and other leaders Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda or Amit Shah, from where did they come," he asked at a programme here.
"They came from ordinary families with no political background, muscle or money power," he added.
Javadekar also hit back at former Rajasthan deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who recently raised a question of the election of the BJP chief.
The dynasty politics of the Congress has caused a great loss to the country, he said. "This cannot happen anywhere else," he added attacking the Congress, which is set to elect its new president in October this year.
Javadekar also claimed that the BJP will win the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2023 and the general election in 2024.
The former Union minister said there have been no allegations of corruption against any of the central ministers in the past eight years.
"The opposition has not been able to level corruption charges against any of the central ministers. This is not a general thing," he said crediting PM Narendra Modi with eradicating corruption.
The BJP leader was speaking on the book, 'Modi@20', at the auditorium of a private university here.
Appreciating the works of state BJP president Satish Poonia, Javadekar said, "Poonia has said that he will not wear a 'safa' till the party comes to power in the state. The BJP will form the government in Rajasthan with a strong mandate and I will make him wear the 'safa'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU