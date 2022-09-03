'We prefer to work quietly': Himanta tweets, tagging Kejriwal again

-
ALSO READ
Assam CM Himanta Sarma to attend Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat's Porbandar
Assam floods damaged 30,000 to 40,000 houses, says CM Himanta
Sisodia targets Assam CM for PPE kit deal; Sarma threatens defamation case
Himanta Sarma meets Nagaland CM, MLAs to discuss Naga Political Issue
Intention wasn't to point faults: Delhi CM Kejriwal to Himanta Biswa Sarma
-
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday listed the initiatives of his government in the education sector, particularly for tea garden tribes, on Twitter, tagging Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal again.
Sharing a video clip, Sarma said, "Unless forced to, we prefer to work quietly!"
"In this academic year we've established 100 Secondary Schools for kids of tea garden workers; 100 more in pipeline. Tea gardens are located in remotest parts of Assam," he said.
The video claimed that Assam has a robust school education system with more than 2 lakh teachers teaching over 65 lakh students in 44,521 government schools.
A total of 1.18 lakh mid-day meal workers are also engaged by the state government, it said.
While 100 secondary schools for children of tea garden workers have been opened this academic session, 100 more schools and 10 colleges are in the project preparation stage, it added.
The video ended with the line, "We prefer to deliver quality, quietly!"
The two chief ministers has been engaging in verbal duels on Twitter for quite some time, each of them asking the other to visit their state and witness the development work undertaken.
Tagging Kejriwal, Sarma had on Friday shared his government's achievements in the healthcare sector.
The spat started after the Delhi chief minister, in response to a news report of the Assam government merging schools due to poor results, said shutting down schools was no solution.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU