EC asks YSRCP to clarfiy Jagan Reddy's 'permanent president' role

-
ALSO READ
Jagan Mohan Reddy: YSRCP's Prez for life who has political life on the line
AP govt impleads itself in 'freebies' case, calls them 'social investment'
Shah urged to order forensic analysis of YSRCP MP's alleged nude video clip
YSRCP extends support to Jagdeep Dhankhar in vice-presidential polls
AP will not become like Sri Lanka as debt is lower than Centre: YSRCP
-
Against the backdrop of media reports that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been appointed the permanent president of YSRCP, the Election Commission on Wednesday directed the party to make a "clear and categorical public announcement" contradicting the reports as the matter has the potential to create "confusion" in other political organisations.
The EC order came after the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) initially informed the poll panel about the "unanimous" election of Jagan Mohan Reddy as president of the party on July 8 and 9 this year, but did not categorically admit or deny the specific allegation forwarded by EC regarding he being made permanent president for life.
The EC had sought a reply from the parry following media reports.
The YSRCP had later confirmed to the EC that the issue was reported in the media and that the party has launched an internal enquiry in this regard. It had also told EC that "necessary action" on the same will be taken by the party on finding the facts.
"The Commission categorically rejects any attempt or even a hint of any organisational post being of permanent nature, being inherently anti-democracy. Any action which denies the periodicity of elections is in complete violation of the extant instructions of the Commission," the order said.
The EC said if not categorically contradicted, "it has the potential to create confusion in other political formations of such a move being condoned by the Election Commission of India and in turn can assume contagious proportions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 20:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU