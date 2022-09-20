DMK Deputy General Secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan quits party membership

Deputy General Secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan resigned from her post and the primary membership of the party on Tuesday.

Expressing her very old wish to retire from politics, Jagadeesan said in her resignation that she was happy for Chief Minister MK Stalin to be appreciated for all his good deeds.

"I am happy that now our Chief Minister MK Stalin is being appreciated by all for his good works. I wish to retire from for a long time. To this, I have sent my resignation from the party's designation on August 29", she wrote.

Subbulakshmi Jagadheesan was also the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment from 2004 to 2009.

Later, however she was not active in electoral politics, as she acted as one of the DMK's Deputy General Secretaries.

In the 2021 state election, Jagadheesan contested for MLA from Modakkurichi where she lost to the BJP's C Saraswathi.

The big decision of the Deputy General Secretary came a day after the party announced its 15th organisational polls and invited applications for various posts in the district units of the state.

