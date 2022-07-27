ED files chargesheet against Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

-
ALSO READ
ED attaches assets of family, firms of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
ED conducts raids in money laundering case against AAP's Satyendar Jain
CBI Court dismisses bail plea of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case
Money laundering case: Court reserves order on bail plea of Satyendar Jain
Satyendar Jain's custodial remand extended for 5 days in PMLA case
-
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a charge sheet before a court here against arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and others in an alleged money laundering case.
Special Judge Geetanjali Goel is likely to take up the matter later in the day.
Jain is currently in judicial custody.
He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017, under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Jain and others.
The CBI alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets that are disproportionate to his known sources of income.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU