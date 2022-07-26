No Kashmiri Pandit working under PM's development package has resigned: MHA

-
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that as per information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, no Kashmiri Pandit working under the Prime Minister's Development Package has resigned recently in protest of the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the Valley.
MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to Lok Sabha on the question of Shiv Sena MPs Arvind Sawant and Vinayak Raut said that "as per information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, no Kashmiri Pandit working under the Prime Minister's Development Package has resigned recently in protest of the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Kashmir Valley."
MoS Home further inform the Lower House that the Government has taken several measures to ensure the safety of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.
"These include a robust security and intelligence grid, day and night area domination, proactive operations against terrorists, round the clock checking at Nakas, patrolling in the areas where the Kashmiri Pandits reside, deployment of Security Forces at strategic points to thwart any terrorist attack," Rai said.
"Under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), 5502 Kashmiri Migrants have been provided Government jobs. Government has also approved construction of 6000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri Migrant employees engaged/to be engaged in different departments of Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir in the valley" he added.
Recently, Kashmiri Pandits staged protests in Srinagar amid the recent killing of pandits in the Valley.
A teacher from the Jammu division's Samba was shot dead by the terrorists in the morning at the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. Rahul Bhat, an employee of Chadoora Tehsil Office, was also shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in his office.
On October 5 2021, chemist M L Bindroo was killed in his shop, prompting outrage in Jammu and Kashmir.
Two days later, Supinder Kour, principal at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Sangam, and Deepak Chand, teacher at the school, were gunned down after assailants checked identity cards of the school staff.
Earlier, Rai had informed Rajya Sabha that no Kashmiri Pandit migrated from the Valley post-August 5, 2019, when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked by Parliament.
In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that 118 civilians have been killed in various terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir from August 5, 2019- July 9 this year, which includes 21 Kashmiri Pandits, Hindus and Sikhs.
"The Government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.
