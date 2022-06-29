Election for Vice President to be held on Aug 6, counting on same day: EC

-
ALSO READ
CEC Kumar, EC Pandey give up perks, privileges as part of austerity measure
7 electoral trusts received Rs 258 cr in donation; BJP got 82% money: ADR
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Uttarakhand Assembly polls: 537,000 new voters created in last 5 years
Uttarakhand: CEC Rajeev Kumar treks 18 km to visit remote polling stations
-
The election for the post of vice president will be held on August 6, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.
The notification for the election to decide the successor of M Venkaiah Naidu will be issued on July 5 and the last date for filing of nomination papers will be July 19.
The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on July 20 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 22.
The election will be held on August 6 and the votes counted on the same day.
Members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, form the electoral college for the vice presidential election.
Naidu's term as vice president ends on August 10.
The schedule for the vice presidential election was finalised at a meeting of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU