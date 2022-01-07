Uttarakhand Assembly polls: 537,000 new voters created in last 5 years

-
Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer Sowjanya on Friday said that in the last five years, 5.37 lakh new voters have been created.
As per Sowjanya, "In the last five years, 5.37 lakh new voters have been created in the state. The total number of voters in the assembly elections held in the year 2017 was 76,06,688, which has increased to 81,43,922 this year. Apart from these, there are 93,964 service voters as well. Particularly, these 5.37 lakh voters include 3,11,106 female voters and 2,25,969 male voters."
State Chief Electoral Officer Sowjanya told that till November there were total 78 lakh 46 thousand voters in the state.
"The campaign was launched between November 1 and 30, after which the number of voters has increased to three lakh voters for the state assembly elections. Now this figure has increased to 81 lakh 43 thousand 922.
