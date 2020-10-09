Every vote to 'lotus' will strengthen PM Modi: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

-
Every vote to 'Lotus' will strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi who paved the path to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and who also abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Mandsaur on Friday.
"If you press the button of 'Lotus', then every vote will come to Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Every vote to 'Lotus' will strengthen Prime Minister Modi - who paved the path to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, who abrogated Article 370," said Chouhan.
"Tiny countries used to scare us during Congress regime, but now when China looked at us, our soldiers pushed them back inside their border - PM Narendra Modi has built such an India now," he added.
Chouhan further slammed former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, saying that a leader comes up with solutions and not 'cry' during difficult times.
"Kamal Nath used to cry that he doesn't have money but mama (Shivraj Singh) says that there's no lack of money. A leader is a person who comes up with a solution in difficult times, is someone who keeps crying can be called a leader?" said Chouhan.
"Developmental works were stopped during Kamal Nath's tenure," he added.
