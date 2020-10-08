Centre's labour reform bills are black laws: Maharashtra minister

-
Maharashtra Revenue Minister
Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday termed the three labour reform bills passed by the Parliament as "black laws", which were against the interests of the working class.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with labour union representatives, the Congress' state unit president said the state government will ensure that labour rights are protected.
The Parliament last month approved three key labour reform bills that will remove impediments for winding up of companies and allow firing of staff without government permission in firms with up to 300 workers.
The three bills namely, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and the Code on Social Security, 2020, were passed by the Parliament.
"The new laws are anti-labourer. They are black laws which are unjust," the minister said.
Mumbai is a special place for the working class and the importance of labour sector in the city is hard earned, he said.
Thorat said the talks held with labour unions will be put before the state cabinet after discussions with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
