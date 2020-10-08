AAP seeks immediate shut down of all pollution causing thermal power plants

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday demanded that all pollution causing be immediately shut down in the surrounding states of Delhi-NCR in view of the deteriorating air quality of the capital.

spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that despite a Supreme Court order and central government's direction, 13 coal-based have not yet adopted anti-pollution technology.

Bhardwaj claimed that over 2,150 brick kilns are running and they have not followed the SC order with help from corrupt nexus between the state pollution control boards and officials.

He also claimed that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is behaving like the "central political controlled board".

"The Aam Aadmi Party wants to know from the central political controlled board why don't they take an initiative to stop these power plants in UP, Punjab and Haryana. We want to know why the CPCB is silent over the inaction of these states," he told reporters.

"When the Delhi government can shut down these power plants then why can't the other states do the same. The Aam Aadmi Party demands that all these should be immediately shut down," he said.

He further said that brick kilns are another big source of pollution.

"Only in the NCR, there are around 2,300 brick kilns. These were supposed to get converted into newer technology but none of these brick kilns have adopted any such new technology. And due to the corruption of the state pollution control boards and officials, these brick kilns are running as usual and causing massive pollution," he said.

"The CPCB is neglecting all these issues. In the coming days, questions will be raised against Delhi and everyone will talk about dust pollution and vehicular pollution. But all these issues are already there, only the toxic air of stubble burning is absent. When that toxic air comes the situation of Delhi will worsen," he added.

