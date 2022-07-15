Ex-BJP councillor joins Congress in Shimla, says was being ignored

Former councillor Manoj Kuthiala joined the Congress along with his wife Shubha here on Friday in the presence of state party president Pratibha Singh.

rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh was also present on the occasion. Kuthiala and his wife joined the Congress at their residence, Holly Lodge, in Lower Jakhu.

Later, Kuthiala told reporters that he was with the for the last 30 years. He decided to join the Congress as he was being ignored in the for some time, he said.

Kuthiala was elected as a councillor in 2007 and 2012 from Jakhu ward number 16. However, the Jakhu ward was reserved for women in 2017.

He said if the Congress asks any woman from his family to contest the upcoming municipal corporation elections, they would abide by the party decision.

