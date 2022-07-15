JUST IN
Ex-BJP councillor joins Congress in Shimla, says was being ignored

Former BJP councillor Manoj Kuthiala joined the Congress along with his wife Shubha here on Friday in the presence of state party president Pratibha Singh.

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Shimla: Congress activists burn an effigy during a protest against the Agnipath scheme, in Shimla, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Congress protests in Shimla against the Agnipath scheme earlier

Shimla rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh was also present on the occasion. Kuthiala and his wife joined the Congress at their residence, Holly Lodge, in Lower Jakhu.

Later, Kuthiala told reporters that he was with the BJP for the last 30 years. He decided to join the Congress as he was being ignored in the BJP for some time, he said.

Kuthiala was elected as a councillor in 2007 and 2012 from Jakhu ward number 16. However, the Jakhu ward was reserved for women in 2017.

He said if the Congress asks any woman from his family to contest the upcoming municipal corporation elections, they would abide by the party decision.

First Published: Fri, July 15 2022. 23:13 IST

