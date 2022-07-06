Facebook post in support of Nupur Sharma triggers clash in Bihar's Arrah

Tension prevailed in Bihar's Arrah town on Wednesday after a clash between members of two communities over a Facebook post supporting suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

A heavy deployment of police has been made in Ramgarhia locality where the violence had erupted on Tuesday night, said Raj Kumar, the district magistrate of Bhojpur, which is headquartered in Arrah.

According to the owner of a roadside tea stall where the incident happened, a man who had come to have some refreshments, was accosted by another person for a Facebook post, which appeared sympathetic towards Sharma.

Both youngsters squabbled for a while after which the one who had taken offence to the social media post went away, but returned a few minutes later along with several others, carrying sticks and rods.

The group went on a rampage, thrashed the man who had posted on Facebook and beat up those who tried to intervene.

No arrests have been made so far, said the DM, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

