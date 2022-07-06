JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

TMC likely to caution MP Mahua Moitra after Goddess Kali remark row
Business Standard

Punjab CM Mann set to marry this week; Arvind Kejriwal to attend wedding

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (48) will tie the nuptial knot here on Thursday, party leaders confirmed.

Topics
Bhagwant Mann | Arvind Kejriwal | Punjab Government

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Chandigarh: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaks during a function to provide financial assistance to the kin of the farmers, who died during the protest over farm reform laws, in Chandigarh, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI
Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (48) will tie the nuptial knot here on Thursday, party leaders confirmed.

"Mann Sahab is getting married in a private ceremony here tomorrow. He will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur," Aam Aadmi Party's senior leader and party's chief spokesperson of Punjab unit, Malvinder Singh Kang told PTI over phone.

This will be Mann's second marriage after he had separated from his first wife in 2015. He has two children from his first wife.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, July 06 2022. 16:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU