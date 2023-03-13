JUST IN
Delhi: Meeting of Congress MPs begins ahead of 2nd phase of Budget Session
Oppn MPs move adjournment & suspension of business notices in Parliament
Oppn to meet at Kharge's office ahead of 2nd phase of Budget session Monday
VP flags 'free fall of info' in name of freedom of speech in all-party meet
PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on democracy in Karnataka
Statsguru: Six charts show fund flow to national-level political parties
Kejriwal, Mann to lead AAP's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jaipur on Monday
'Hath se Hath Jodo' yatra aims at mobilising support before 2024 elections
Some people trying to defame country: UP CM on Rahul's remarks in London
Modi govt's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue: Shah
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Delhi: Meeting of Congress MPs begins ahead of 2nd phase of Budget Session
icon-arrow-left
Both houses of Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amidst ruckus by Opposition
Business Standard

Farmers committing suicide is not new issue: Maharashtra agri minister

He said a committee has been set up under Agriculture Commissioner to study this issue

Topics
farmers | suicides | Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India  |  Aurangabad 

A farmer pours water on himself while working at a wheat farm (Photo: Bloomberg)
A farmer pours water on himself while working at a wheat farm (Photo: Bloomberg)

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar has said the farmers committing suicide is not a new issue and such incidents had been happening for many years.

He was responding to a query by reporters who sought his comment on suicides committed by farmers in his constituency, Sillod, in Aurangabad district recently.

"The issue of farmer suicide is not new. Such incidents are happening for many years. I feel suicides by farmers should not take place anywhere in Maharashtra, including my constituency," said Sattar, a member of the Shiv Sena faction headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

At least two farmers had ended their lives in Sillod during March 3 to 12, police had said. However, sources claimed at least six agriculturists had ended their lives in Aurangabad district in the Marathwada region during the same period, prima facie due to indebtedness.

He said a committee has been set up under Agriculture Commissioner to study this issue.

Sattar on Sunday inspected losses caused to crops in Sillod due to unseasonal rains last week.

The minister said the government will work on the recommendations of the committee once it submits reports on the farmers taking the extreme step.

"The state government has taken numerous initiatives for farmers. We are giving them the crop insurance for just one rupee," he added.

In its maiden Budget tabled on March 9, the Eknath Shinde-BJP government has proposed a Rs 6,000 assistance to farmers and Re 1 crop insurance scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on farmers

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 12:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU