Focus on correct information, right treatment to stop Covid-19: Priyanka

Congress general secretary Vadra on Sunday said the focus should be on correct information and right treatment to stop the spread of the novel

Her remarks came over Agra Mayor Naveen Jain's letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to "save Agra".

"The situation in Agra city is bad and the number of patients is going up everyday. The mayor of Agra says that if the right arrangements are not made, the matter can go out of hand," said in a tweet in Hindi.





आगरा शहर में हालात खराब हैं और रोज नए मरीज निकल रहे हैं। आगरा के मेयर का कहना है कि अगर सही प्रबंध नहीं हुआ तो मामला हाथ से निकल जाएगा।



कल भी मैंने इसी चीज को उठाया था। पारदर्शिता बहुत जरूरी है। टेस्टिंग पर ध्यान देना जरूरी है। कोरोना को रोकना है तो फोकस सही जानकारी.. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/g60i7F8m2v — Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 26, 2020

"Yesterday, I had raised the same issue. Transparency is very important. It is important to pay attention to testing. If is to be stopped, then the focus should be on correct information and right treatment," she said.

It is important for the UP government to take the words of the Agra mayor positively and immediately try to save the people from the pandemic, the Congress general secretary said.





The death toll due to Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh rose to 27 with two more fatalities, while 177 fresh cases were reported on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,793, the health department said, news agency PTI reported.

The two fatalities reported on Saturday were from Moradabad and Agra, he said.

A bulk of the fresh cases were from Saharanpur (37), Agra (25), Kanpur (24), Lucknow (19), Santkabirnagar (19) and Bareilly (11).