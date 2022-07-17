Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat removed from Congress Working Committee

The Congress on Sunday announced that it had removed former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, whom it blamed of trying to split its Assembly party in the state, from the Congress Working Committee, its highest decision-making body.

The Congress President has removed from his current position as Permanent lnvitee to with immediate effect," a party statement said.

The Congress has moved disqualification notice against him and its former CLP leader Michael Lobo in the Goa Assembly, and had requested Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar to both.

Congress had removed Lobo as Leader of Opposition, alleging he is one who hatched conspiracy, along with Kamat, with the ruling BJP to split Congress MLAs.

--IANS

