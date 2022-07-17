JUST IN
Business Standard

Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat removed from Congress Working Committee

The Congress on Sunday announced that it had removed former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, whom it blamed of trying to split its Assembly party in the state, from the Congress Working Committee

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Digambar Kamat
Digambar Kamat. Photo source: Twitter

The Congress on Sunday announced that it had removed former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, whom it blamed of trying to split its Assembly party in the state, from the Congress Working Committee, its highest decision-making body.

The Congress President has removed Digambar Kamat from his current position as Permanent lnvitee to Congress Working Committee with immediate effect," a party statement said.

The Congress has moved disqualification notice against him and its former CLP leader Michael Lobo in the Goa Assembly, and had requested Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar to both.

Congress had removed Lobo as Leader of Opposition, alleging he is one who hatched conspiracy, along with Kamat, with the ruling BJP to split Congress MLAs.

--IANS

miz/vd

 

First Published: Sun, July 17 2022. 18:32 IST

