JP Nadda lauds PM Modi's leadership for administering 200 cr vaccines

-
ALSO READ
Modi changed India's politics from that of dynasties, to development: Nadda
BJP a party that moves in right direction with right ideology, says Nadda
Dusted, rusted approach of vote bank is no longer working, says Nadda
BJP to finalise candidates for Assembly polls at CEC meeting today
No other political party had spine to remove triple talaq except BJP: Nadda
-
Lauding the leadership and farsightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda on Sunday congratulated all the party workers, Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs), ASHA workers, and doctors for putting in efforts to make India's Covid Vaccination Programme- the largest and fastest vaccination programme in the world.
Comparing the time taken for the vaccines to arrive in India, the BJP president said, "Earlier it would take 20-30 years for a vaccine to reach the country, but now, under the leadership of PM Modi and with his support, the Indian scientist has developed not only one but two vaccines in the time span of nine months, thus making it the world's largest and fastest vaccination drive."
"You would be delighted to know that in the time of Corona pandemic, the BJP prepared 11 lakh health workers, wherein they were given special training to fight coronavirus infection and prevent its spread," he said while addressing the media in Delhi on the occasion of the achievement of reaching 200 crore vaccine dose administration milestone in the country.
Nadda also disclosed that these 11 lakh workers were given the responsibility to administer the free-of-cost Booster dose to as many individuals (of age group more than 15 years) in the country as possible, by visiting door-to-door (ensuring that no person is left), within 75 days to mark the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Asserting the day as the occasion of immense happiness and satisfaction, he appreciated PM Modi for his attempt in the prevention of the spread of the deadly infection while also praising him for his visionary leadership and farsightedness.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU