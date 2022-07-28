Former MOS sparks controversy by batting for quality liquor in dry Gujarat

-
Former Home Minister of Gujarat Vipul Chaudhary courted controversy when he advocated for quality liquor in the dry state.
His remarks came against the backdrop of hooch tragedy that claimed 46 lives in Ahmedabad and Botad districts.
Vipul Chaudhary made the statement during the Arbuda Panel's Patan District Working committee meeting on Wednesday. Under Chaudhary's leadership, Arbuda Panel is going to contest elections of the Mehsana District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union Ltd (Dudhsagar Dairy).
While advocating for quality liquor Chaudhary said, "No stringent law can enforce cent per cent prohibition, then what is the meaning of law, it is better that quality liquor is provided."
"If you want to consume alcohol, have a quality one just like the milk supplied by cooperative milk dairies. The state government should make quality liquor available through cooperative societies," he added.
OBC and BJP leader Alpesh Thakor, who paid a visit to the hooch tragedy victims' families to condole, also demanded strict implementation of prohibition. He too made a controversial statement when he said: "Those contesting elections whether panchayat, corporation, Assembly or Lok Sabha, should stop distributing alcohol during elections. If 182 MLAs decide, one will not find a single drop of illegal liquor in the market."
Instead of writing letters, elected representatives with support of local residents should carry out Janta Raid on such liquor dens. This too should be a regular exercise and not symbolic.
