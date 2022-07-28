JUST IN
Some suspended MPs spend night in open beside Gandhi statue in Parliament
Business Standard

Slip of the tongue: Adhir on row over him calling Prez Murmu 'rashtrapatni'

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a "slip of the tongue", Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said and alleged that BJP was making a "mountain out of a molehill"

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | Congress | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo: ANI)

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a "slip of the tongue", Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday and alleged that the BJP was making a "mountain out of a molehill" over the issue.

The BJP has accused the Congress of demeaning President Murmu and demanded an apology.

"One time I made an error... It was a slip of the tongue. What should I do? I said it and realised I uttered a wrong word. I even looked for mediapersons who I had said this to, to request them to not focus on it. However, I couldn't find them.

"Some ruling party members are deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. It is very unfortunate," the Congress leader told reporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 13:06 IST

