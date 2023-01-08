JUST IN
Gearing up for battle: The BJP is determined to win Karnataka again
Bulking up organisational muscle in UP ahead of urban local body polls
BJP prepares to cash in on free ration ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Ask Khargeji: Rahul Gandhi declines to answer political questions
House in (dis)order: Early adjournments not limited to NDA government
In democracy if you make one person god, it becomes autocracy: Kharge
PM Modi never held single press conference in nine years, says Kavitha
Rahul Gandhi invokes Gita, says Congress is doing 'tapasya' unlike BJP
Assam CM accuses Left of distorting history, making it a tale of defeats
New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today
You are here: Home » Politics Â» News Â» National
Bulking up organisational muscle in UP ahead of urban local body polls
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gearing up for battle: The BJP is determined to win Karnataka again

With the Jana Sankalpa Yatra covering backward districts such as Raichur and Ballari, the BJP embarked on a house-to-house contact programme

Topics
Politics | BJP

Radhika Ramaseshan 

Gearing up for battle: The BJP is determined to win Karnataka again
(From left) Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Amit Shah with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai at the BJPâ€™s Jan Sankalpa Yatra, in Mandya district, Karnataka Photo: PTI

With four months to go before the Karnataka elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit the ground running with public meetings addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and many others. The Jana Sankalpa Yatra, traversing backward districts such as Raichur and Ballari, was underway and, alongside, the BJP embarked on a house-to-house contact programme.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Politics

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 21:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU