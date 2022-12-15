JUST IN
PM Modi felicitated at BJP meeting over record-breaking win in Gujarat
Bhupendra Patel, soft-spoken face of BJP in Gujarat, is CM for second term
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Baldevpura village in Raj's Bundi
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Thousands gather to greet Rahul Gandhi in Raj's Bundi
Uddhav slams BJP over Maha-K'taka border row, says villages may be merged
Centre cannot remain mute spectator: Sharad Pawar on Maha-K'taka border row
NCP must work to fill political vacuum in Maharashtra, says Pawar
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi recommences Bharat Jodo Yatra on its 91st day
Vasundhra Raje shares emotional connect with people: BJP MP Dushyant Singh
Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi announces massive protest march on December 17
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
Rahul Gandhi will contest 2024 LS polls from Amethi, claims Ajay Rai
Business Standard

Gehlot govt following policy of appeasement, targeting members, says BJP

Rajasthan unit BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday criticised the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state and accused it of "playing politics of appeasement"

Topics
BJP | Indian National Congress | rajasthan

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the media after presenting the state Budget 2022-23 in the Assembly, in Jaipur (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan unit BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday criticised the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state and accused it of "playing politics of appeasement".

Addressing a rally during the party's Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Karauli, he said: "Because of the appeasement politics of the Ashok Gehlot government, the majority members were targeted and harassed and stones were pelted on processions taken out on Hindu New Year and Ram Navami in Karauli. Surprisingly, the Congress government sat idle."

"Many districts like Karauli, Bhilwara, Udaipur and Jodhpur witnessed the appeasement policy of Congress," Poonia, who also walked around 25 km during the Yatra, said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader further said: "On the other hand, the rally of the banned anarchist organisation PFI was allowed in Kota on the issue of hijab. This is the appeasement and vote bank politics of the Congress government. The people of the state are ready to give a befitting reply to the Congress in 2023 and they are ready to uproot the Congress government from power forever."

He also said that anarchy and crime have increased continuously in the state under the Ashok Gehlot-led government of the Congress.

"In the Congress rule, apart from making false promises to the farmers in the name of loan waiver, more than 18,000 farmers' lands have been auctioned, due to which the farmers of the state are in depression and some of them have committed suicide in many districts," Poonia said.

--IANS

arc/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 06:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU