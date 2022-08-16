'Some leaders' instigating party workers; Ashok Gehlot takes a dig at Pilot

-
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED for second round of questioning today
Gehlot, Pilot condemn attack on Rahul Gandhi's office in Kerala's Wayanad
Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi pay homage to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary
Govt's aim is 'character assassination'; trample Oppn's voice: Sachin Pilot
India, Uzbekistan agree pilot trade shipment through Chabahar Port
-
In a veiled attack on his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said some leaders are instigating party workers by telling them they are not being treated with respect.
He made the remark while addressing an Independence Day program at Shaheed Memorial.
"Some of our people, leaders instigate workers by telling them that they should be respected and honoured. It has become a 'jumla'. Have you ever honoured and respected the workers? Do you even know what honour and respect is?," the senior Congress leader said without taking any names.
"We have become a leader from a worker by getting honour and respect," he said.
Tonk MLA Pilot has often been seen raising the issue of honour and respect of party workers.
The CM said he also started his career in politics as a party worker at the National Students Union of India (NSUI) -- the student wing of the Indian National Congress.
He said party workers' honour and respect are most important to him, assuring workers that Congress's good days will come some or the other day.
Later in the day, Pilot was absent from the all-party virtual meeting conducted to review the situation of districts affected by the Lumpy Skin disease.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU