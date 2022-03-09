Gehlot lauds Baghel for budget announcement on old pension scheme

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Wednesday welcomed the budget announcement by his Chhattisgarh counterpart to revive the old .

The Centre and other state governments should also implement the old pension scheme, Gehlot said.

"I congratulate Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh for the wonderful budget. Like Rajasthan, the decision to implement the Old (OPS) in Chhattisgarh is also welcome. The central government and other state governments should also implement OPS," he tweeted in Hindi.

Gehlot announced the revival of the old for Rajasthan government employees in the state budget presented on February 23.

