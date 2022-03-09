Gehlot lauds Baghel for budget announcement on old pension scheme

-
ALSO READ
People of UP fed up with politics of caste, religion: Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh in 2021: Baghel govt faced Naxal violence, protests by tribals
Rajasthan asks Chhattisgarh for coal blocks development for energy security
Why Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel sent his father to judicial custody
Cabinet may take up amendments to PFRDA Act soon; Bill in Winter session
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday welcomed the budget announcement by his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel to revive the old pension scheme.
The Centre and other state governments should also implement the old pension scheme, Gehlot said.
"I congratulate Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel for the wonderful budget. Like Rajasthan, the decision to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Chhattisgarh is also welcome. The central government and other state governments should also implement OPS," he tweeted in Hindi.
Gehlot announced the revival of the old pension scheme for Rajasthan government employees in the state budget presented on February 23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU