BJP govts at Centre, states working for women empowerment: JP Nadda

president JP Nadda on Tuesday distributed loans to the tune of Rs 300 crore to the women (SHGs) of Madhya Pradesh and said his party's governments at the Centre and in states were working towards empowering women.

He also handed over the keys of a ready-to-eat nutritional meal plant plant to a group of SHGs during the 'credit linkage programme' at Dewas.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda said eight crore women are associated with SHGs due to the inspiration provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that 40 lakh women joining three lakh SHGs in Madhya Pradesh signifies their empowerment.

Nadda said 25 lakh more women will get associated with such groups in the next three years.

The prime minister had launched 'POSHAN Abhiyaan' in 2018 to provide nutrition to women and children and the MP government has taken this campaign forward, he added.

Speaking at the event, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his government will take efforts so that every SHG member can earn at least Rs 10,000.

A Rs 100 crore fund for women called 'Mukhyamantri Nari Samman Kosh' will be created to nurture SHGs, he added.

Earlier in the day, Nadda offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain along with Chouhan and MP chief VD Sharma.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)